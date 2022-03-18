Poll: What should Falcons do at quarterback?

The Falcons are finalists in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.
They are in the running, with the Saints, to obtain the Texans’ quarterback, who did not play last season due to legal issues.
Are you ready to move on from Matt Ryan, the best quarterback in franchise history, if the Falcons can pull off a trade?
Ryan, who will turn 37 in May, has played 14 seasons with the Falcons and been to four Pro Bowls. He was the NFL MVP and led the team to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season.
Watson, who will turn 27 in September, has played four seasons and been to three Pro Bowls. He won a national championship at Clemson.
Each have impressive resumes.
What would you do?
