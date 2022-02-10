Super Bowl 56: Pool report on Rams’ practice

In another sense, the Rams have been forced to adjust to conditions that accompanied temperatures that topped 80 degrees beneath the surrounding foothills. Warm winds were stiff and constant during Wednesday’s non-padded practice, with gusts of 22 miles per hour.

The winds will be stronger on Thursday, projected in the range of 30 miles an hour. That forecast prompted McVay to move Thursday’s practice – the most intense session of the week – to the Rose Bowl. The team will bus to Pasadena after conducting morning meetings.

“The difference in eight-miles-an-hour gust, you can’t throw and catch,” McVay said. “It would be so hard. If we were going to play the game in those conditions, that would be one thing.”

Rather than wind, the Rams can anticipate their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium as perhaps the warmest game in Super Bowl history with temperatures forecast for the mid-80s.

On the injury front, McVay noted the progress of running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. and right tackle Joe Noteboom. Henderson took a healthy share of snaps with the first unit during the team drills.

“I think Darrell’s going to go,” said McVay. Henderson has nursed a knee injury for more than a month. “So, you’ll have Cam (Akers), Darrell and Sony (Michel). You’ll be able to see a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds. The situations that arise will dictate which one you’re seeing. Like anything else, if we’re able to get into a rhythm running it, we’re going to go with the hot hand.”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Noteboom, rehabbing from a strained pectoral muscle, spent part of the practice working on conditioning with an athletic trainer before finishing with team drills. McVay is still unsure of his status for Sunday.

“We’ll see, all the way up to it,” he said. “If there’s a chance that he can be one and done, pulling his pec, we’ll go with Alaric Jackson. ... We can’t afford to waste a spot.”

The Super Bowl broadcast team from NBC – play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya – was on hand to observe its lone practice of the week.

