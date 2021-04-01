Penn State’s ‘Baby Gronk’ wants to prove misconceptions wrong

Interestingly enough, Freiermuth mentioned another comparison he’s received is Tyler Eifert, the Jacksonville Jaguars tight end who played his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, Freiermuth has studied Eifert’s game to see what he can add to his repertoire.

Regardless of nicknames or comparisons, Freiermuth has emerged as a potential Day 2 draft pick and might wind up the second tight end to be taken off the board.

During his three years at Penn State, Freiermuth became a go-to red zone option, scoring 16 receiving touchdowns. At the next level, Freiermuth has been told NFL teams want him to continue to serve as a receiving threat.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) leaps past Memphis defensive backs Chris Claybrooks (7) and Carlito Gonzalez (29) in an attempt to reach the endzon during the Cotton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Freiermuth was ruled out of bounds inside the five yard line. (Ron Jenkins/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

“The consensus is I’m going to be that ‘move’ tight end,” Freiermuth said. “Most of the teams that have talked to me want me at that (position), moving around the ball. … I think it shows they think I’m versatile. But mainly they see me at the (‘move’ tight end). They told me they want me to drop a little weight so I weighed 251-252 (pounds at pro day). That’s probably where I’m going to play at my rookie season, depending on where I go.”

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Freiermuth his 46th overall player and second-best tight end behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts, who has a great chance to be a top-10 player if not selected in the top five.

Jeremiah believes Freiermuth has the potential to be more than just a serviceable tight end in the NFL.

“Freiermuth is a big tight end with toughness and strong/reliable hands,” Jeremiah detailed in his most recent draft rankings writeup. “In the passing game, he plays in-line, on the wing or flexed out. He is a one-speed route runner, but he has a good feel for setting up defenders and using his big body to wall them off when the ball is in the air. He attacks the ball and flashes the ability to make special one-handed grabs.

“He is physical and fights for extra yards after the catch. He doesn’t offer much top speed or wiggle. He fights to stalemate at the point of attack in the run game, but he will fall off at times. His willingness is apparent. Freiermuth isn’t a dynamic athlete, but he has a good feel for the position and should be a steady, reliable starter.”

Injured Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth walks onto the field for pregame before game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in State College, Pa. (Barry Reeger/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Freiermuth, however, believes Jeremiah’s belief that he’s a “one-speed route runner” isn’t accurate, which is something he wanted to dispel at last week’s pro day during position drills.

“I think one of the misconceptions is I’m a one speed route-runner,” Freiermuth said. “I think that’s completely false. I think I showed that (at pro day) where I can accelerate and decelerate. I showed teams I can do those double moves. So I think pro day helped me a lot.”

The Falcons do have a need for a tight end, especially when it comes to the future. After the 2021 season, tight end Hayden Hurst might be a free agent if the Falcons don’t exercise his fifth-year option. Lee Smith, who the Falcons recently traded for, will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Jaeden Graham, who signed his exclusive-rights free agent earlier this offseason, will be a restricted free agent.

If the Falcons pass on Pitts in the first round, Freiermuth could be an interesting player to keep an eye on. Although teams have primarily expressed a desire to play him as a “move” tight end, his ability to block could be intriguing to coach Arthur Smith, who is looking to rejuvenate the Falcons’ run game.

Freiermuth also believes he will add some intangible qualities to an NFL team, much like he did with the Nittany Lions over the past three seasons.

“I think I’m going to bring consistency and be a leader in the locker room,” he said. “I think all the teams have seen I’ve been a team captain and most of the guys at Penn State have great things to say about me. I’m going to be that guy who is working it and always listening to teammates. They know what they’re going to get from me — that’s 100% every practice.”