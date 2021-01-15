Falcons seek to fill out tight end room with only one under contract

Still under contract: The only tight end under contract for the 2021 season is Hurst, who the Falcons traded for last offseason after Austin Hooper left to join the Cleveland Browns in free agency. Hurst was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, with the 2021 season potentially being the last of his rookie deal. The Falcons will need to decide this offseason whether to pick up Hurst’s fifth-year option.

2020 performance: Early in the year, it took some time for Hurst to gain the needed chemistry with quarterback Matt Ryan in the passing game. Not having OTAs or exhibition games didn’t help either. By the end of the season, Hurst showed he can be a reliable weapon as a receiving target.

Hurst finished the season with 56 catches, 571 yards and six touchdowns. Often split out as a receiver, Hurst caught the third most passes on the roster and accounted for the fourth most receiving yards. Behind Hurst, Stocker caught seven passes for 63 yards and Graham grabbed three passes for 25 yards. Stocker was used primarily as a run blocker with Graham backing up Hurst, who appeared in every game.

Offseason outlook: A lot of what the tight end group will look like depends on what direction the offense takes under Smith’s new leadership. If it’s to cater to Ryan and the passing game, another receiving tight end might be added to the roster. If it’s to focus more on the run, some bigger blocking bodies might be coming to town. Under Smith’s offensive leadership, the Titans relied primarily on a rushing attack that saw running back Derrick Henry total 2,027 yards and 16 touchdowns. Naturally, the tight ends played a big part in blocking for Henry.

Tennessee’s top receiving option at tight end was Jonnu Smith, who caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. The Titans also used tight end Anthony Firkser in the passing game, as he caught 39 passes for 387 yards and a touchdown. Those tight ends finished the season third and fourth on the Titans in receiving yards.

The Falcons need dramatic improvement in their run game, and part of that will include at the tight end position group.

Conclusion: The Falcons’ tight end room needs to be much more well-rounded. That means that not only should the tight ends act as receiving threats, but that they are able to move people off the snap in the run game. If Ryan is the Falcons’ starting quarterback next season, his chemistry with Hurst should only continue to grow. But given that he’s the only tight end under contract, the Falcons will need to revamp the group with some players who also can help improve the Falcons’ stagnant rushing attack.

