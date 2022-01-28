Hamburger icon
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson wins PFWA’s co-most improved player award

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who combined for 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL in interceptions, were named the 2021 NFL co-most improved players of the year in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Patterson rushed 64 times for 232 yards and one touchdown along with 21 receptions for 132 yards with the Chicago Bears in 2020.

He signed with the Falcons in free agency and had a career season in 2021.

In 16 games (13 starts), Patterson rushed 153 times for 618 yards and six touchdowns, and he caught 52 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

Patterson amassed 1,166 scrimmage yards – and added 18 kickoff returns for 434 yards (24.1 yards per return). He also became the first player in Falcons history with at least five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Patterson is the second member of the Falcons franchise to receive the most improved player-of-the-year honor (linebacker Vic Beasley in 2016).

