Paramlee not retained; Kitchings set to be named RB coach

Bernie Parmalee, the Falcons former special teams coordinator and running backs coach, was not retained by the team.
Parmalee was under contract and was in the running for a staff position under new head coach Arthur Smith. His bio has since been removed from the team’s website.
Falcons have elected to hire Des Kitchings, formerly of South Carolina as the running back coach, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The Falcons have not announced the hiring.
Under Kitchings, Kevin Harris rushed for 1,138 yards last season, the first 1,000-yard season for a South Carolina running back since 2010.
After Dan Quinn was fired on Oct. 11, Parmalee took over as special teams coordinator for Ben Kotwica. He was with the Falcons from 2018-20 as the running backs coach and special team assistant/offensive assistant.
Kitchings, who played at Furman, has coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force, N.C. State and South Carolina.
Parmalee played nine years in the NFL from 1992-2000 with the Dolphins and Jets.
Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, tight ends coach Ben Steele, defensive backs coach Doug Mallory and defensive assistant Lance Schulters are the coaches from the previous regime still under contract and listed on the team website.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
