Belichick: “I also remember (Falcons owner Arthur) Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter celebrating when they were ahead.”

Peyton Manning: “You saw that?”

Belichick: “He’s a pretty good dresser now. Arthur always looks sharp. He was down on the sideline, and we were getting beat and I was like, Jesus.”

Later in the broadcast, Peyton Manning joked that former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would no longer be a guest in the fourth quarter because of the “full play-by-play of the second half of that Super Bowl.”

After a smile, Belichick recalled the play that many thought would clinch the game for the Falcons.

“That throw he made to Julio Jones in that game was one of the all-time best,” Belichick said. “Unbelievable play. I don’t know how that throw got in there.”

Belichick did have some sharp commentary regarding the Falcons during the game.

* On A.J. Terrell: “If Terrell doesn’t get an interception tonight, he will go 1,000 days without a pick. That’s a lot of money to pay a cornerback who hasn’t had a pick in 1,000 days.”

* On Falcons defense: “Atlanta, they miss too many tackles. They are light. They don’t do a good job of wrapping up. Too many yards after contact.”

* On a second-quarter fumble (recovered by the Falcons): “That’s just bad offense. If you can’t get the ball to the running back that’s not good defense, that’s just bad offense.”