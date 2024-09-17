Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Atlanta Falcons

One of the things Bill Belichick remembers about 28-3 - Arthur Blank’s wardrobe

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., to announce that he has agreed to part ways with the team. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., to announce that he has agreed to part ways with the team. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By AJC Sports
13 hours ago

Of course, it had to be mentioned.

With former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a guest analyist on the Manning Cast of a Monday Night Football game featuring the Falcons, the Super Bowl matchup between the teams was a part of the conversation. Peyton and Eli Manning asked Belichick about the infamous 28-3 lead that the Falcons could not hold in Super Bowl LI.

As Belichick reminisced about the comeback, there was this exchange.

Belichick: “I also remember (Falcons owner Arthur) Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter celebrating when they were ahead.”

Peyton Manning: “You saw that?”

Belichick: “He’s a pretty good dresser now. Arthur always looks sharp. He was down on the sideline, and we were getting beat and I was like, Jesus.”

Later in the broadcast, Peyton Manning joked that former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would no longer be a guest in the fourth quarter because of the “full play-by-play of the second half of that Super Bowl.”

After a smile, Belichick recalled the play that many thought would clinch the game for the Falcons.

“That throw he made to Julio Jones in that game was one of the all-time best,” Belichick said. “Unbelievable play. I don’t know how that throw got in there.”

Belichick did have some sharp commentary regarding the Falcons during the game.

* On A.J. Terrell: “If Terrell doesn’t get an interception tonight, he will go 1,000 days without a pick. That’s a lot of money to pay a cornerback who hasn’t had a pick in 1,000 days.”

* On Falcons defense: “Atlanta, they miss too many tackles. They are light. They don’t do a good job of wrapping up. Too many yards after contact.”

* On a second-quarter fumble (recovered by the Falcons): “That’s just bad offense. If you can’t get the ball to the running back that’s not good defense, that’s just bad offense.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With game on the line, Kirk Cousins shows why Falcons spent big on him
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We saved just enough time’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons put passing game under microscope after struggles Sunday vs. Steelers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Big win ... we knew we were capable of doing it’2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Playtime percentage breakdown for Falcons vs. Eagles2h ago
‘Big win ... we knew we were capable of doing it’2h ago
Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We saved just enough time’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded