On the hot seat: Without Calvin Ridley, Falcons’ Russell Gage must produce

He suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game of the season and missed three games. He has played in six games with 26 targets. He’s caught 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

In the debacle against Dallas on Sunday, Gage had a big drop on third down and didn’t have a catch on three targets.

“As a team, we just didn’t play well,” Gage said. “Catches or not. We weren’t hitting on all cylinders. We weren’t together. There are a lot of things we know that we can get better at. We just didn’t play that well (against Dallas).”

In the previous game, Gage caught seven passes for 64 yards against the Saints. He hasn’t consistently been a weapon.

“There are a lot things you can look at,” Gage said. “I mean I missed three games. So, who knows. This conversation might be totally different had I played those three games. We might be looking at it like he had some games where he didn’t touch the ball. We might be looking at it like he had three games where he did really well.”

Gage wasn’t targeted in the Carolina loss and had only two targets in the opener against the Eagles. He believes he can do a better job of creating separation from defenders. The Cowboys broke up 10 passes and had three interceptions against the Falcons’ passing attack.

“There are things I could have done better to get separation,” Gage said. “Clearly, … the biggest thing is, when I looked at the film, we just didn’t play well as a group.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Next four games

Patriots at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12