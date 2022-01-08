On the hot seat: Falcons offensive tackles Matthews, McGary

Buffalo and Tampa Bay put up five sacks each, and the Patriots had four.

In the previous meeting, the Saints had two sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander confirmed that the Falcons have been trying to go faster to reduce pressure on Ryan.

“Yeah, we have been seeing that; we’ve seen them trying to not hold the ball and get it out quicker,” Alexander said. “We watched all that, and we’re going to try to get pressure on him, and that’s the main goal is to try to get pressure on him and make big plays. That’s what we’re going to do.”

