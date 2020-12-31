On COVID-19 list, Alex Mack may have played final game with Falcons

When the Falcons signed Mack in 2016, he wasted no time talking up the franchise to other prospective free agents looking for a new team. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris remembered when Mack signed his contract at Falcons headquarters, which coincided on the same day the coaching staff hosted receiver Mohamed Sanu for a visit.

Mack, having been familiar with then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan when the two worked together with the Cleveland Browns, told Sanu how good the offense could be under his guidance. Morris believes those words ultimately helped the Falcons land Sanu, who proceeded to spend the next three and a half years with the franchise.

“We were walking through, it was myself and Kyle Shanahan, who had (worked with Mack) from Cleveland and knew exactly who he was and what he meant to that team and the leadership that he would bring to us,” Morris said. “He had already started the recruiting trail for other people in order to join our football team. He talked to Mohamed that day. He talked about how great it was to be able to come out there and go into a meeting and listen to Kyle Shanahan about what was going to happen and then go out there and it happen on a game day.”

And then there was Mack’s toughness, which was displayed on a weekly basis.

There was no greater example of this then what transpired in Super Bowl LI. Mack suffered a broken fibula during the 2016 NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. With only two weeks of rest, Mack suited up and played the entire Super Bowl, a heartbreaking 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots, with an otherwise painful injury.

“He went out and played in a Super Bowl while he had a broken leg,” Morris said. “He played a bunch of games for us and has thrown his body around and be just an all-around pro. He’s been a guy who’s been able to go out there and lead our O-line and lead those guys to be a really good unit and a lot of young players he’s been able to set great examples to for a long time.”

During this past offseason, Mack said he would play the year out and see how he felt about his future once it concluded. If Mack decides to keep playing, and the Falcons are unable to re-sign him, it’s likely another team in need of a center will welcome him with open arms.

Taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2009 NFL draft by the Browns, Mack started all 131 games he has appeared in, with 78 of those games as a member of the Falcons. Mack was named a team captain for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“It goes by quickly. It feels like he just got here,” Ryan said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. He’s been such a rock for our organization at that position for a long time. We’ve been able to depend on him and I’ve certainly been able to depend on him.”