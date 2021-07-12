Offensive line coach for Georgia, Falcons dies

The announcement was made by the Broncos, the team Gibbs spent much of his career directing the zone-blocking scheme. He was surrounded by family in his home in Phoenix, according to the team.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach,” the Broncos said in a statement. “During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades—including back-to-back world championships — while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.