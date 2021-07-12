Offensive line coach for Georgia, Falcons dies

Alex Gibbs, an offensive line coach for both the University of Georgia and the Falcons during several stops in a long career in football, died Monday from complications from a stroke. He was 80.
The announcement was made by the Broncos, the team Gibbs spent much of his career directing the zone-blocking scheme. He was surrounded by family in his home in Phoenix, according to the team.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach,” the Broncos said in a statement. “During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades—including back-to-back world championships — while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.
“Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex’s many former players and fellow coaches.”
Gibbs was the offensive line coach at Georgia from 1982-83, as one of seven stops in the college ranks. He coaching career began as the head coach of Mount Airy (N.C.) in 1968.
Gibbs left Georgia for the NFL and his first of three stint with the Broncos, including his last as a consultant in 2013. He coached with the Falcons in 2004 as assistant head coach/offensive line coach and 2005 and 2006 as offensive line consultant. He also coached offensive line for the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Texans and Seahawks. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos.