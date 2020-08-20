Here are some observations from the Falcons first scrimmage on Thursday.
--The Falcons must find a kickoff and punt returner. Wide receivers Brandon Powell and Chris Rowland got some action in the scrimmage.
“From an experience standpoint, Brandon Powell and Chris Rowland have been taken the majority of the reps,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “We’ll work some others players in.”
Powell shot up the field and make a nice cut to his left on the second kickoff of the scrimmage.
--Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson did not participated in the scrimmage. He was not in pads and was sporting a mask and a red cap along the sideline. Jamon Brown (concussion protocol) and tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk (left knee) did not participate in the scrimmage.
--Rookie third-round Matt Hennessy opened at left guard with the first team.
--Right cornerback Isaiah Oliver made a nice pass breakup on a deep pass to Calvin Ridley.
--The second-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Matt Gono, left guard James Carpenter, center Sean Harlow, right guard Justin McCray and right tackle John Wetzel.
--Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub were both throwing behind their receivers early in the scrimmage.
--Powell was interfered with on a punt.
--Running back Brian Hill had nice run around left end and nearly scored.
--James Carpenter was with the first-team offensive line in the two minute drill.
--Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell was not with the first-team in the two minute drill.
--Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins played some at cornerback.
--Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker had a nice interception to help close out the scrimmage. Schaub tried to pump a pass into tight coverage and it was popped up in the air. Walker caught it and went to the ground.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution