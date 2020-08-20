Observations from the Falcons’ first scrimmage

--Rookie third-round Matt Hennessy opened at left guard with the first team.

--Right cornerback Isaiah Oliver made a nice pass breakup on a deep pass to Calvin Ridley.

--The second-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Matt Gono, left guard James Carpenter, center Sean Harlow, right guard Justin McCray and right tackle John Wetzel.

--Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub were both throwing behind their receivers early in the scrimmage.

--Powell was interfered with on a punt.

--Running back Brian Hill had nice run around left end and nearly scored.

--James Carpenter was with the first-team offensive line in the two minute drill.

--Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell was not with the first-team in the two minute drill.

--Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins played some at cornerback.

--Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker had a nice interception to help close out the scrimmage. Schaub tried to pump a pass into tight coverage and it was popped up in the air. Walker caught it and went to the ground.

