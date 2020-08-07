Falcons’ No. 2 running back spot is up for grabs

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was non-committal when discussing the backup running back position.
It’s sounds like he’s ready to fill by committee the spot behind Todd Gurley, who was signed in free agency to replace Devonta Freeman.
“May be we don’t even fall into that space,” Quinn said Friday. “How are we going feature Ito (Smith) and how are we going to feature Brian (Hill)? They may be in different roles.”
Quinn praised Hill’s development.
“One thing I would say that Brian. … I’ve been so impressed with is how hard he’s worked in the pass game from where he was came from coming out of Wyoming into his first part here to where he is today,” Quinn said. “That part of his game has really changed. He’s a really complete player.”
Smith was the No. 2 back behind Devonta Freeman last season until he suffered a concussion and neck injury against the Rams on Oct. 20. He went on injured reserve Nov. 9. The year before, Smith finished his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury.
“We’re excited that Ito is back,” Quinn said. “He looks strong. But that whole group of guys, I certainly think we’ll have to find roles for everyone and then make sure it’s really clear in what they do best and try to feature them in those ways.”
Qadree Ollison, who was a rookie last season, served as the short-yardage back.
