Falcons’ No. 2 running back spot is up for grabs

Smith was the No. 2 back behind Devonta Freeman last season until he suffered a concussion and neck injury against the Rams on Oct. 20. He went on injured reserve Nov. 9. The year before, Smith finished his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“We’re excited that Ito is back,” Quinn said. “He looks strong. But that whole group of guys, I certainly think we’ll have to find roles for everyone and then make sure it’s really clear in what they do best and try to feature them in those ways.”

Qadree Ollison, who was a rookie last season, served as the short-yardage back.

