NFL playoffs begin with six-game opening slate

The NFL playoff schedule is set and the postseason begins with the Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday.
There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday under the new format.
The No. 1 seeds, receiving byes, are the Packers and the Titans.
Here is the complete opening schedule:
Saturday
AFC
No. 5 Raiders at No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday
NFC
No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
AFC
No. 7 Steelers at No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
NFC
No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
