NFL playoffs begin with six-game opening slate

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The NFL playoff schedule is set and the postseason begins with the Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday.

There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday under the new format.

The No. 1 seeds, receiving byes, are the Packers and the Titans.

Here is the complete opening schedule:

Saturday

AFC

No. 5 Raiders at No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday

NFC

No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

AFC

No. 7 Steelers at No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

NFC

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

