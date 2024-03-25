NFL bans hip-drop tackle

ORLANDO -- The NFL voted to ban the hip-drop tackle on Monday.

The hip-drop tackle occurs when a player drops his weight to ground to haul down a ball carrier. The league started working on the proposal the day after the Super Bowl.

“Just trying to explain that craft, the unweighing on the back of the legs,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. “We just have to be responsible. The durability and availability. When you have a play that has a 20 to 25 (times) the injury rate, it doesn’t allow you to fulfill your dreams.”

Check back later for full story