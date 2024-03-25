Atlanta Falcons

NFL bans hip-drop tackle

A tackle such as this one by Bengals LB Logan Wilson on Ravens TE Mark Andrews last season has now been banned by the NFL.

Credit: Karl Merton Ferron

Credit: Karl Merton Ferron

A tackle such as this one by Bengals LB Logan Wilson on Ravens TE Mark Andrews last season has now been banned by the NFL.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

ORLANDO -- The NFL voted to ban the hip-drop tackle on Monday.

The hip-drop tackle occurs when a player drops his weight to ground to haul down a ball carrier. The league started working on the proposal the day after the Super Bowl.

“Just trying to explain that craft, the unweighing on the back of the legs,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. “We just have to be responsible. The durability and availability. When you have a play that has a 20 to 25 (times) the injury rate, it doesn’t allow you to fulfill your dreams.”

Check back later for full story

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens calls for unity during State of the City
39m ago

Credit: Gensler

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Drastic changes ahead for kickoffs in NFL next season?
25m ago
NFL concerned over recent drop in scoring
Did the Falcons make enough moves to overtake Bucs as kings of the NFC South?
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta