NFL announces offseason dates for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFL released the dates for the Falcons’ voluntary offseason workout programs Friday.
The offseason program will start Tuesday.
The Falcons can have two minicamps because they have a new coach in Raheem Morris.
The voluntary minicamp is April 22-24, right before the NFL draft, which is set for April 25-27.
The team’s OTAs dates: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4 and June 6.
The mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12.
The dates are subject to change at the discretion of the Falcons.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest