NFL announces offseason dates for Falcons

Falcons helmets are seen in the field moments before an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, August 18, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinezmiguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFL released the dates for the Falcons’ voluntary offseason workout programs Friday.

The offseason program will start Tuesday.

The Falcons can have two minicamps because they have a new coach in Raheem Morris.

The voluntary minicamp is April 22-24, right before the NFL draft, which is set for April 25-27.

The team’s OTAs dates: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4 and June 6.

The mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12.

The dates are subject to change at the discretion of the Falcons.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

