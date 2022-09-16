ajc logo
NFC South: Saints have had Tom Brady’s, Bucs’ number

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Over the past two seasons, the Saints have had the Bucs and Tom Brady’s number.

The Bucs (1-0) play at the Saints (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Panthers (0-1) play the Giants (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Saints swept the Bucs during the regular season in 2020 and 2021. However, the Bucs beat them in the divisional round of the playoffs after the 2020 season on their way to the Super Bowl title.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bucs are coming off a 19-3 win over the Cowboys, while the Saints beat the Falcons 27-26 on a Wil Lutz field goal with 19 seconds to play.

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones looked good in his debut with the Bucs. He had three catches for 69 yards, including a 48-yard reception.

The Panthers will be looking to rebound after a sloppy performance in their season-opening loss to the Browns.

