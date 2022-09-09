ajc logo
X

NFC South outlook: Changing of the quarterback in Carolina

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Carolina’s new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is set to make his debut against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers finished 5-12 last season and in last place in the NFC South. Coach Matt Rhule is set to go into his third season with the team.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Tampa Bay is set to play at Dallas at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The Bucs let quarterback Tom Brady miss part of the exhibition season for family reasons. The Bucs also added former Falcons receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones over the offseason.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension18h ago
072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons
56m ago
The Georgia Bulldogs will play in front of a crowd at Sanford Stadium for the first time since they were feted for winning the 2021 national championship with a parade and trophy presentation on Jan. 15. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to Samford (1-0) in the 2022 season home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia’s home opener vs. Samford
23h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
18h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
18h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
The Latest
072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons
56m ago
On the hot seat against the Saints: Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary
1h ago
Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top