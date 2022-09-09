NFC South outlook: Changing of the quarterback in Carolina

Carolina’s new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is set to make his debut against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers finished 5-12 last season and in last place in the NFC South. Coach Matt Rhule is set to go into his third season with the team.
Tampa Bay is set to play at Dallas at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
The Bucs let quarterback Tom Brady miss part of the exhibition season for family reasons. The Bucs also added former Falcons receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones over the offseason.
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
