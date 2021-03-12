North Dakota State’s Trey Lance plans to compete in NFL, not sit

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who had his Pro Day on Friday, wants to compete for playing time right away in the NFL.
“My mindset toward is that I’m going to come in to compete, regardless of where I’m at,” Lance said when asked if he’d wouldn’t mind sitting for a year like Patrick Mahomes did in Kansas City after being drafted 10th in 2017. “I don’t think teams would want me to come in any other way. That’s my mindset towards it.”
The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, and if they select Lance, he would have to sit behind Matt Ryan, who’s under contract for three more seasons. Ryan, the only NFL MVP in franchise history, turns 36 in May.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith were in Fargo, N.D., for Lance’s workout.
“I’m a competitor first,” Lance said. “First and foremost, that’s my mindset toward it. Just excited to get to, regardless of anywhere. Just to have the opportunity to play in the National Football League, but yeah, I’m going to be as ready as I possibly can to go whenever the coaching staff needs me to go.”
He was asked if he was familiar with the Falcons’ offensive weapons.
“Yes, sir,” Lance said.
He asked to elaborate.
“No, I’m not going to do that,” Lance said. “Appreciate you, though.”
