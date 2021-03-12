North Dakota State’s Trey Lance plans to compete in NFL, not sit

“My mindset toward is that I’m going to come in to compete, regardless of where I’m at,” Lance said when asked if he’d wouldn’t mind sitting for a year like Patrick Mahomes did in Kansas City after being drafted 10th in 2017. “I don’t think teams would want me to come in any other way. That’s my mindset towards it.”

The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, and if they select Lance, he would have to sit behind Matt Ryan, who’s under contract for three more seasons. Ryan, the only NFL MVP in franchise history, turns 36 in May.