Miscommunication leads to Bucs’ go-ahead TD against Falcons

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was on the other side of the field guarding receiver Mike Evans.

“They just made a play,” Terrell said. “We had some subs come in and they just made a play.”

That touchdown was the exclamation point on a second half that saw the Falcons collapse defensively yet again. In the first half, the Falcons held the Buccaneers to only 60 total yards, which was the lowest amount allowed through two quarters of a game since a 31-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers during the 14th week of the 2010 season. In that meeting, the Falcons held the Panthers to only 33 yards at the break.

This time, the Falcons were unable to continue the same success, especially when it came to Brady throwing the ball. In the first half, Brady completed 10 of 16 throws for only 70 yards, with the Falcons totaling two sacks for a loss of 17 yards. The Falcons also held a 17-0 lead at the half.

Brady came alive in the second half, beginning on the first possession of the third quarter, which resulted in a 1-yard rushing touchdown from running back Leonard Fournette. In the second half, Brady went for 320 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a total of 390 passing yards while completing 68.9% of his throws.

“Playing Tampa, they like to live off making those big plays,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “We limited it in the first half, but they came to life in the second. We could not get off the field in crunch times. ... Just some things did not go our way. At the end of the day we got to be able to respond and make the necessary adjustments. That is what they did to have a better second half.

“We got to come out hot and cannot give up touchdowns on the first opening drive of the half. It is a big momentum thing. Offense, defense, and special teams, we all got to work together to be better.”

Hall began the year on the Falcons’ practice squad and has appeared in eight games this season. Primarily seeing time on special teams, Hall has only appeared in one other game on defense, which came against the Panthers in Week 5. He played one defensive snap in that game and recorded an assisted tackle.

The appearance he had in this game will certainly prove to be a learning experience for the young cornerback.

“It was just unfortunate. I just looked up and Tom had thrown a deep ball,” safety Sharrod Neasman said. “That’s all I saw. I didn’t see anything else. I looked back and it was a deep ball.”