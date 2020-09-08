Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list

Defensive end Steven Means was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster Tuesday.
To make room for Means, the Falcons released linebacker Deone Bucannon.
After signing with the Falcons in May, Bucannon participated in training camp. Bucannon was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Cardinals in the 2014 NFL draft.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com