Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list

Vic Beasley Jr. (from left), Bruce Irvin, and Steven Means of the Falcons react by crossing their arms after Irvin sacked Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons | 23 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Defensive end Steven Means was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster Tuesday.

To make room for Means, the Falcons released linebacker Deone Bucannon.

After signing with the Falcons in May, Bucannon participated in training camp. Bucannon was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Cardinals in the 2014 NFL draft.

