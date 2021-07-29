ajc logo
Kaleb McGary will have to compete at right tackle

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) in action in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (David Berding/AP)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) in action in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (David Berding/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday, but is expected back soon.

“Kaleb, I think it would be sooner rather than later,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re just being smart here.”

With McGary, who has an undisclosed injury, and last season’s backup swing tackle Matt Gono out, rookie Jalen Mayfield played right tackle with the first unit during the opening practice.

McGary cut his sacks allowed from 13.5 to 1.5 last season, but he still struggled overall. He had a 58.2 (F) grade overall, according to Pro Football Focus.

McGary also must cut down on missing his blocks. His blown-block rate was fourth highest among right tackles, according to Football Outsiders.

He’ll have to compete to retain his starting spot.

“Kaleb knows that we’ve got high expectations for Kaleb to come in here and compete at right tackle,” Smith said. “It’s been crystal clear, and he’s been in a good frame of mind.”

072721 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary adjusts his mask as players arrive for training camp check in on report day at the team practice facility on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
072721 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary adjusts his mask as players arrive for training camp check in on report day at the team practice facility on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

