Kaleb McGary will have to compete at right tackle

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday, but is expected back soon.
“Kaleb, I think it would be sooner rather than later,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re just being smart here.”
With McGary, who has an undisclosed injury, and last season’s backup swing tackle Matt Gono out, rookie Jalen Mayfield played right tackle with the first unit during the opening practice.
McGary cut his sacks allowed from 13.5 to 1.5 last season, but he still struggled overall. He had a 58.2 (F) grade overall, according to Pro Football Focus.
McGary also must cut down on missing his blocks. His blown-block rate was fourth highest among right tackles, according to Football Outsiders.
He’ll have to compete to retain his starting spot.
“Kaleb knows that we’ve got high expectations for Kaleb to come in here and compete at right tackle,” Smith said. “It’s been crystal clear, and he’s been in a good frame of mind.”
