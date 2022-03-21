Less than two hours after news broke that the Falcons had agreed to trade quarterback Matt Ryan, the team announced it had agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariota on a two-year contract. Ryan, the franchise quarterback for 14 seasons, was traded to the Colts on Monday.

Mariota, 28, was originally selected by the Titans in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He completed 1,128-of-1,795 attempts (62.8%) for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions for an 89.5 passer rating in 74 games (61 starts) for the Titans and Raiders. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards on 264 attempts (6.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He has been the backup with the Raiders that past two seasons after his final season with the Titans in 2029.