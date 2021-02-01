Mahomes tips Super Bowl hat to Falcons

The Falcons played the Chiefs about as tough as anybody this past season.
The Chiefs needed a fourth-quarter Patrick Mahomes’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with 1:55 left to pull out a 17-14 win on Dec. 27.
“The Falcons game, I think they just had a good game plan,” Mahomes said on Monday on the virtual Super Bowl LV media call. “They came in and they were physical.”
Mahomes completed 24 of 44 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating of 79.5 was his lowest of the season.
He was forced to throw away several passes as the Falcons mixed up their coverages all game under interim coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
“They did a lot of good things and they confused me whenever they needed to,” Mahomes said. “They didn’t win as many games as they wanted to, but if you look at that team they have playmakers everywhere. They battled everybody all year long, but luckily enough we were able to find a way to get a win.”
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell dropped a potential game-clinching interception in the end zone and kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 39-yard field goal that could have sent the game to overtime.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
