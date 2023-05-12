X

Longtime Falcons scout Phil Emery to retire

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Phil Emery, a longtime scout and former general manager of the Chicago Bears, retired, according to the Falcons.

Emery, 64, was a scout for the Falcons from 2004-08 and returned to the team in 2016. He also was with the Bears (1998-2004) and Chiefs (2009-11) in scouting roles and was the Bears’ GM from 2012-14.

“It’s not just the fact you have that knowledge; it’s the willingness to share it. That was a great thing about Phil,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told the team’s website. “He was great in the (meeting) room and is passionate about the game and its details. To hear him talk about a player was so valuable.”

In addition to Emery’s retirement, Rob Kisiel, who had been a senior pro scout for the Falcons, was named assistant director of player personnel for the Cardinals.

Also, it previously was reported that Anthony Robinson was leaving to become the assistant general manager of the Titans.

