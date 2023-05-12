Longtime Falcons scout Phil Emery to retire

Emery, 64, was a scout for the Falcons from 2004-08 and returned to the team in 2016. He also was with the Bears (1998-2004) and Chiefs (2009-11) in scouting roles and was the Bears’ GM from 2012-14.

“It’s not just the fact you have that knowledge; it’s the willingness to share it. That was a great thing about Phil,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told the team’s website. “He was great in the (meeting) room and is passionate about the game and its details. To hear him talk about a player was so valuable.”