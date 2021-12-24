Hamburger icon
Local kid Kalif Raymond making a name in Detroit

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who played at Greater Atlanta Christian and Holy Cross, has bounced around the NFL since 2016, but appears to have found home in Detroit.

“Lif is a stud,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “He just wanted an opportunity last year and we knew that we could use him. Certainly, we knew he could be a good punt returner for us, which he’s doing and doing well. But we were intrigued with his ability to stretch the field. Coming in and out of routes. His toughness and his resiliency. He’s been all of that and then some.”

Raymond, who’s 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, is with his fifth team. He’s been with the Broncos, Jets, Giants and Titans.

He started a career-high 13 games with the Lions this season and has 43 catches for 463 yards and three touchdowns. He’s returned 20 punts for 217 yards.

“He’s having a heck of a year for us,” Campbell said. “He’s just….I’ll tell you want, when you talk about what we are at trying to create, a culture and build a program, he’s one of those guys that is just everything that we talk about.”

Greater Atlanta Christian's Kalif Raymond fights off four Holy Innocents defenders for a small gain.

Greater Atlanta Christian's Kalif Raymond fights off four Holy Innocents defenders for a small gain.
Greater Atlanta Christian's Kalif Raymond fights off four Holy Innocents defenders for a small gain.

