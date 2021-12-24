Local kid Kalif Raymond making a name in Detroit

“Lif is a stud,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “He just wanted an opportunity last year and we knew that we could use him. Certainly, we knew he could be a good punt returner for us, which he’s doing and doing well. But we were intrigued with his ability to stretch the field. Coming in and out of routes. His toughness and his resiliency. He’s been all of that and then some.”

Raymond, who’s 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, is with his fifth team. He’s been with the Broncos, Jets, Giants and Titans.