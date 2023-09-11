Listen: Falcons win big NFC South opener over Panthers

The Falcons won the first season-opener at home since 2015 with a 24-10 win over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons had a big game from Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III, who had two interceptions, a forced fumbled and 10 tackles to pace the defense. His turnovers directly led to 17-0 and helped propel the Falcons to a 1-0 mark. The franchise had not been .500 mark since the end of the 2017 season.