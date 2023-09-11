Listen: Falcons win big NFC South opener over Panthers

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago
X

The Falcons won the first season-opener at home since 2015 with a 24-10 win over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons had a big game from Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III, who had two interceptions, a forced fumbled and 10 tackles to pace the defense. His turnovers directly led to 17-0 and helped propel the Falcons to a 1-0 mark. The franchise had not been .500 mark since the end of the 2017 season.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

CDC’s 9/11 exhibition focuses on the event’s lingering health effects2h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

HAPPENING TODAY
9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp continues to challenge Trump and his misleading claims
59m ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
14h ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
14h ago

GET SCHOOLED
War on drugs tainted how schools treat Black kids, former UGA prof says
2h ago
The Latest

Falcons coach Arthur Smith: ' We all can do a better job’
11h ago
What quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say after the 24-10 win over the Panthers
11h ago
What the Falcons had to say after the 24-10 win
11h ago
Featured

CDC’s 9/11 exhibition focuses on the event’s lingering health effects
2h ago
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
3h ago
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top