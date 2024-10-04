Cousins went 42-for-58 with four touchdowns in the 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 42 completions are also a franchise record. Cousins threw for 253 yards in the first half and 256 yards in the second half plus overtime.

In the Falcons record book, Ryan held seven of the top 10 games for total passing yards. Now, it’s six of the top 10 after Cousins supplanted him at the top of the list.

“(Ryan Fitzpatrick) asked me on the field. He said ‘You hit 500 in Pop Warner?’ I said, no, I didn’t hit 400 until the NFL, and then this is the first time doing that,” Cousins said. “Honestly, I mean, needed an extra quarter to get there with overtime. (Offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson) kept putting the ball in my hand. Gave me a lot of at-bats; 58 attempts, 81 plays. It’s amazing what you can do when you’re out there on the field and get more chances.”

Also of note, Cousins (278) passed Vinny Testaverde (275) for 18th all-time in NFL history in career passing touchdowns. Next up is Johnny Unitas (290).

Here is the list of the Falcons’ Top 10 games for total passing yards.

1. Kirk Cousins: 509 yards vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, 2024

2. Matt Ryan: 503 yards vs. Carolina on Oct. 2, 2016

3. Matt Schaub: 460 yards vs. Seattle on Oct. 27, 2019

4. Mat Ryan: 450 yards vs. Seattle on Sept. 13, 2020

5. Matt Ryan: 448 yards vs. New Orleans on Sept. 17, 2014

6. Chris Chandler: 431 yards vs. Buffalo on Dec. 23, 2001

7. Matt Ryan: 421 yards vs. New England on Sept. 29, 2013

8. Matt Ryan: 419 yards vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 30, 2018

9. Steve Bartkowski: 416 yards vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, 1981

10. Matt Ryan: 411 yards vs. New Orleans on Nov. 11, 2012