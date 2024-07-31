Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins’ mad dash had Falcons coach Raheem Morris reaching for his whistle

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during an NFL training camp football practice, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Buford, Ga. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during an NFL training camp football practice, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Buford, Ga. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s coming back from a rupture right Achilles, took off on a 6-yard run in the 11-on-11 scrimmage during practice Wednesday.

“Yeah, the ankle’s coming,” Cousins said. “Even since the last time I spoke here (July 25), I think it’s stronger, more athletic, more dynamic. I think the thought (to) play football to rehab it has been a great plan because I think that’s what I need.”

Cousins believes there is room for improvement still.

“I still have more to go, but I’m moving well and able to play the position,” Cousins said. “I took off today during a little two-minute period, was able to run and felt no worse for the wear, felt like I was still moving well. I think I might have given coach Raheem Morris a bit of a heart attack, but I felt good.”

Cousins noted that he couldn’t get hit because he’s wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

“So, when we get to hit, you have to be strong enough to be able to really stand underneath the weight of not just you, but of a defensive lineman,” Cousins said. “That’s kind of where I’m trying to get.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins gives an injury update
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ season is riding on Kirk Cousins, who says he’s ready to play now
Placeholder Image

Kirk Cousins, Grady Jarrett medically cleared for Falcons practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons offensive line knows protecting Cousins is vital to team's hopes for a winning...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kirk Cousins on Falcons and a ‘healthy state of rage’46m ago
Former NFL coach Steve Wilks visits Falcons practice1h ago
Former Falcon Roddy White makes visit to practice Tuesday1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses