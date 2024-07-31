Kirk Cousins’ mad dash had Falcons coach Raheem Morris reaching for his whistle

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s coming back from a rupture right Achilles, took off on a 6-yard run in the 11-on-11 scrimmage during practice Wednesday.

“Yeah, the ankle’s coming,” Cousins said. “Even since the last time I spoke here (July 25), I think it’s stronger, more athletic, more dynamic. I think the thought (to) play football to rehab it has been a great plan because I think that’s what I need.”

Cousins believes there is room for improvement still.