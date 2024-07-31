Kirk Cousins’ mad dash had Falcons coach Raheem Morris reaching for his whistle

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s coming back from a rupture right Achilles, took off on a 6-yard run in the 11-on-11 scrimmage during practice Wednesday.
“Yeah, the ankle’s coming,” Cousins said. “Even since the last time I spoke here (July 25), I think it’s stronger, more athletic, more dynamic. I think the thought (to) play football to rehab it has been a great plan because I think that’s what I need.”
Cousins believes there is room for improvement still.
“I still have more to go, but I’m moving well and able to play the position,” Cousins said. “I took off today during a little two-minute period, was able to run and felt no worse for the wear, felt like I was still moving well. I think I might have given coach Raheem Morris a bit of a heart attack, but I felt good.”
Cousins noted that he couldn’t get hit because he’s wearing a red, non-contact jersey.
“So, when we get to hit, you have to be strong enough to be able to really stand underneath the weight of not just you, but of a defensive lineman,” Cousins said. “That’s kind of where I’m trying to get.”
