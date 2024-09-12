Cousins, who started his 13th season in the league, completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s season-opening 18-10 loss to the Steelers. He finished with a passer rating of 59.

“We did not have a good game,” Morris said. “He did not have a good game. We were very clear about that. There was no sugar coating it. I think that’s what men do. He steps up to the challenge. Accepts it like we all do.”

The loss was also Morris’ return to the head coaching ranks.

“My fault that I played in that, the fault that Zac (Robinson) played in that, the fault that he played in that,” Morris said. “The fault of the people around him played in it. There was no blame game.”