Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris on Kirk Cousins: ‘He did not have a good game’

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field after the game on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 18-10. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field after the game on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 18-10. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 minute ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris expects quarterback Kirk Cousins to bounce from his poor debut with the team.

“There is not going to be a big change in Kirk’s process,” Morris said on Thursday as the Falcons prepare to play at the Eagles Monday. “Like, he’s been doing it for so long. He has a way that he wants to do things.”

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million over the offseason. They were so eager to sign him that they were fined by the NFL office for tampering.

Cousins, who started his 13th season in the league, completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s season-opening 18-10 loss to the Steelers. He finished with a passer rating of 59.

“We did not have a good game,” Morris said. “He did not have a good game. We were very clear about that. There was no sugar coating it. I think that’s what men do. He steps up to the challenge. Accepts it like we all do.”

The loss was also Morris’ return to the head coaching ranks.

“My fault that I played in that, the fault that Zac (Robinson) played in that, the fault that he played in that,” Morris said. “The fault of the people around him played in it. There was no blame game.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A season of high expectations begins with a thud for the Atlanta Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons hardly look like a team turning things around in an ugly loss to Steelers in Week...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After summer of buildup, Kirk Cousins fizzles in Falcons debut
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kirk Cousins’ untimely picks lead Falcons to 18-10 loss to Steelers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Nate Landman to be held out of practice Thursday42m ago
‘Thursday Night Football’ crew picks Tampa Bay as team to beat in NFC South
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Eagles
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges oust Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from Georgia’s ballots