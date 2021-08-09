Kicker Younghoe Koo showing confidence in camp

Ahead of his third season with the Falcons after being signed in 2019, Koo went 5-for-5 Saturday, highlighted by a 53-yard kick that would have been good from 60.

“I feel good where he’s at confidence-wise,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday as the team returned to training camp. “He should have a lot of confidence coming from last season. That’s an interesting position because a lot of those guys don’t usually stick on the first team and there are like a pod of guys in there.”