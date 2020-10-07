Kazee officially placed on injured reserve

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) is tended to during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Falcons are looking to have some injured players return to their depleted defense for Sunday's game against Carolina. The winless Falcons have lost five members of their secondary.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Credit: Mike Roemer