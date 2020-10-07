Kazee officially placed on injured reserve

Free safety Damontae Kazee, who suffered a torn Achilles Monday night in the second quarter of the 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Kazee had 20 total tackles (16 solo) and one forced fumble over the first four games.
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
