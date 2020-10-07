X

Kazee officially placed on injured reserve

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) is tended to during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Falcons are looking to have some injured players return to their depleted defense for Sunday's game against Carolina. The winless Falcons have lost five members of their secondary.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Credit: Mike Roemer

Credit: Mike Roemer

Atlanta Falcons | 29 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Free safety Damontae Kazee, who suffered a torn Achilles Monday night in the second quarter of the 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kazee had 20 total tackles (16 solo) and one forced fumble over the first four games.

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.