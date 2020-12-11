Julio Jones out; Todd Gurley full-time for Chargers’ game

Gurley was used as a situational back on third down and red zone last week against the Saints.

Jones played 63 of 67 offensive snaps (94%) against the Saints, but has not practiced this week. He’s been battling the hamstring injury all season.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler has missed three games and major parts of two others. He’s played in nine games and has caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. Calvin Ridley leads the team with 59 catches for 905 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ridley and Russell Gage will be the top two receivers. Brandon Powell and Christian Blake have backed them up. Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick, made his debut with the Falcons last week against the Saints on special teams. He could be ready for some action from scrimmage.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

