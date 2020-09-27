Jones, Zaccheaus fined for plays in Cowboys’ game

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was fined $15,000 for an unnecessary roughness play in the third quarter of the 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.
Also wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, one of the five players to watch the onside kick and not fall on the ball late in the game, was fined for a facemask penalty.
