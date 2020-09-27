X

Jones, Zaccheaus fined for plays in Cowboys’ game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure fro Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was fined $15,000 for an unnecessary roughness play in the third quarter of the 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Also wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, one of the five players to watch the onside kick and not fall on the ball late in the game, was fined for a facemask penalty.

