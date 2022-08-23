ajc logo
Jets storm back to stun Falcons 24-16

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Falcons, a team in search of depth, didn’t find much against the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

After the starters built a lead, the reserves kicked it away as the Jets stormed back to post a 24-16 victory in a game laced with yellow flags.

The Falcons blew two promising drives with several penalties and then aided the Jets’ fourth-string quarterback with a 28-yard pass-interference penalty to help them take the lead.

The Falcons jumped to a 16-0 lead and were up 16-3 at halftime. The Falcons had eight penalties for 68 yards at the half. They had 13 penalties for 121 yards with two minutes to play.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder took over for Marcus Mariota in the second quarter and had two promising drives derailed by penalties. The missed touchdown opportunities proved costly.

He drove the Falcons from their 20 to the Jets’ 1-yard line, but Jalen Mayfield had a false start and the Falcons had to settle for a 23-yard field goal. Mayfield wasn’t the only culprit. Tackle Rick Leonard had a holding call on the drive.

Ridder, who completed 10 of 13 passes for 143 yards, showed poise in the pocket and moved the offense.

He had five completions of 12 yards or more to five different receivers as MyCole Pruitt (18 yards), Anthony Firkser (17), Jared Bernhardt (12), Cameron Batson (20) and Damiere Byrd (12) all hauled in passes from Ridder on his first drive.

The field goal ended a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 8:13 off the clock.

After the defense forced its fourth punt of the first half, Ridder had the Falcons back on the move from their 32-yard line.

His first pass of the drive was incomplete before he connected with Bernhardt for a 34-yard gain. He had a 25-yard pass play to Pruitt negated by an illegal-motion penalty.

Ridder came back with a 21-yard completion to Bernhardt, and Jets cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was called for a face-mask penalty to move the ball to the 14. But Ridder couldn’t overcome holding penalties on Mayfield and Leonard although he did drive the Falcons to third-and-8 from the 12, but Avery Williams was called for pass interference.

The Jets declined the penalty to make it fourth down. Younghoe Koo made a 30-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 16-0.

The Jets ended the half with a 44-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets had a touchdown in the third quarter when quarterback Chris Streveler tossed a short pass to Lawrence Cager, who ran in for a 34-yard touchdown. The Falcons led 16-10.

Jets running back La’Mical Perine scored on a 7-yard run with 14:49 left in the fourth quarter. The PAT put the Jets up 17-16. Cornerback Lafayette Pitts had a 28-yard pass-interference penalty to help the Jets get into scoring position.

On the Falcons’ next possession, No. 3 quarterback Feleipe Franks was sacked by Bradlee Anae, who scooped up the fumble and scored from 31 yards.

Defensive back Teez Tabor intercepted Streveler, and Franks drove the Falcons from the Jets’ 32 to the 5-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, his pass for Firkser was high with 4:20 to play.

The Falcons’ starters were pretty much penalty free as they built a 16-0 lead that the reserves could not protect.

Mariota played three series and guided the Falcons to a 10-0 lead.

Mariota got busy early, hitting tight end Kyle Pitts for a 52-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage. The drive stalled, and Koo came on to make a 23-yard field goal.

On the second possession, Mariota, operating mostly out of the shotgun, drove the Falcons 75 yards over six plays. He connected with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 13-yard touchdown. Zaccheaus beat Jets cornerback Bryce Hall for the touchdown.

On Mariota’s third series, the Falcons couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt. On third-and-6 from Atlanta’s 14-yard line, Mariota threw the ball behind Zaccheaus, who was running a slant.

Mariota completed 6 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 137.5.

The Falcons’ defense opened with Jalen Dalton playing for Grady Jarrett. Also, Jaylinn Hawkins, who missed the last game with a left leg injury, started at safety.

The Falcons, who have a short week with Wednesday and Thursday practices with Jacksonville, planned to play their starters – but not for extended duty – against the Jets.

The team’s top two offensive weapons, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Pitts, did not touch the ball against the Lions in Atlanta’s exhibition opener. Pitts had his big play, but Patterson has not touched the ball in two cameo appearances.

Rookie wide receiver Drake London played five snaps and caught one pass for 24 yards against the Lions. He was hit on his knee in the exhibition opener. London was held out of the Jets’ game for precautionary reasons.

Franks has been working out at tight end but worked at quarterback for the second week in a row. He came on with 7:26 left in the third quarter against the Jets.

Several players, including second-round draft pick Troy Andersen, did not dress for the Falcons’ first exhibition game.

Hawkins, Andersen (hamstring injury) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (shoulder) played against the Jets.

Also, in addition to London and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) did not play. He is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

