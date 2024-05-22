Atlanta Falcons

Jessie Bates on Falcons: ‘I don’t think that they’re done with the offseason’

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the first half in a season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
2 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III doesn’t believe the front office has finished addressing some of the holes on the defense.

Whether real or perceived, the cornerback spot opposite A.J. Terrell is being heavily scrutinized after the Falcons didn’t draft any players for the secondary. Also, the team’s pass-rush has been an issue since John Abraham retired and Vic Beasley basically threw in the towel after his 15.5-sack season in 2016.

“Everybody is doing well,” Bates said of the cornerbacks. “Our group is very tight, very close. It doesn’t matter who’s out there, there is always going to be Twitter GMs everywhere, but if we trust each other in the group that we have already – which we do – it doesn’t matter who’s on the field, the standard is going to be the standard for our (defensive backs).”

Bates said he plans to be the vocal leader.

“They’ll know what the standard is that we have for our (defensive backs),” Bates said.

Bates was asked about the pass-rush.

“(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and them, I don’t think that they’re done with the offseason,” Bates said. “There is still a lot of observing going on. Week in and week out, that’s why we are out here. I’m sure they’ll have a plan.”

But if the Falcons don’t sign any other players, Bates is ready to move forward.

“I feel comfortable with the guys that we have,” Bates said. “We had a really good year as a defense as a whole. Just something to build off of for this year. Whether we go get a new guy or if we don’t, who’s ever on that edge better get to the quarterback as soon as possible.”

