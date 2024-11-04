Atlanta Falcons
Injury update on Falcons’ stars Grady Jarrett, Drake London

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) and wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) will be day-to-day this week, according to Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

“I think it was good news today with all the imaging and all that type of stuff,” Morris said of Jarrett. “I don’t know the exact terms, but I think he’s feeling better than he felt (Sunday).”

London left the game after making a spectacular catch on a 9-yard touchdown grab.

“Drake has a hip pointer,” Morris said. “That will be day to day. That will be a pain tolerance deal. I’ll definitely have a better feel on Thursday.”

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) missed his fifth game in a row. He’s been practicing for the past two weeks. He did not have a set back.

“Troy was close last week,” Morris said. “I think this week, may be the turning point for us. Potential of getting him active this week and seeing what he can do.”

Linebacker JD Bertrand is in the league’s concussion protocol program.

“He’s trying to pass all of the things,” Morris said. “You have to go through that process.”

