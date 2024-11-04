Injury update on Falcons’ stars Grady Jarrett, Drake London

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) and wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) will be day-to-day this week, according to Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

“I think it was good news today with all the imaging and all that type of stuff,” Morris said of Jarrett. “I don’t know the exact terms, but I think he’s feeling better than he felt (Sunday).”

London left the game after making a spectacular catch on a 9-yard touchdown grab.