X

Falcons injury update: Julio Jones out; McGary back with team

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) works against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Saints won 21-16. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) works against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Saints won 21-16. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, will be out when the Falcons face Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jones has been battling a nagging hamstring injury all season. Also, free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion protocol) was ruled out by interim coach Raheem Morris.

Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary returned to the team and is going through COVID-19 testing. The team hopes he clears testing in time to play Sunday. He was away for a personal family matter and did not play last week against the Chargers.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) will be evaluated again. He did not practice Thursday.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.