Falcons injury update: Julio Jones out; McGary back with team

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, will be out when the Falcons face Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jones has been battling a nagging hamstring injury all season. Also, free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion protocol) was ruled out by interim coach Raheem Morris.
Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary returned to the team and is going through COVID-19 testing. The team hopes he clears testing in time to play Sunday. He was away for a personal family matter and did not play last week against the Chargers.
Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) will be evaluated again. He did not practice Thursday.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
