Injury report: Morris hopeful to get Jones, Gurley back for Saints

“Justin has done a nice job of being a backup inside player for us in active game settings,” Morris said. “He can go play center, he can play guard for us on either side and he can actually flex out and play some tackle for us. You can see him all over the place. He (provides) some nice flexibility for us that we feel really comfortable putting him at all of those positions.”

McCray will have to beat out Matt Hennessy and Matt Gono to get a start against the Saints if Carpenter can’t play.

“You want to get the best five on the field at all times,” Morris said. “So, if Carp doesn’t have the ability to play this week, it will be one of those guys getting a chance and opportunity to get out there. You never know, it depends on how the competition goes. It could be one or two guys.”

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

