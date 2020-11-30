Injury report: Morris hopeful to get Jones, Gurley back for Saints

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris is “hopeful” that he’ll get wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and running back Todd Gurley (knee) back to face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I’m definitely hopeful for everybody to get back, particularly the guys that missed the game,” Morris said Monday. “See where they are at, see if they can get ready for the Saints.”
The Falcons also could be without starting left guard James Carpenter who left the 43-6 win over the Raiders on a cart with a groin injury. Also, wide receivers Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle) and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) were injured against the Raiders. Ridley returned to the game, but Zaccheaus did not.
“Carp’s situation came with a pre-existing groin injury,” Morris said. “We’ll see where he goes. We’ll see what we can do with Carp.”
Morris said he’d have more info on Carpenter on Wednesday, the first day he has to file an official injury report this week. Justin McCray took over for the Carpenter against the Raiders.
“Justin has done a nice job of being a backup inside player for us in active game settings,” Morris said. “He can go play center, he can play guard for us on either side and he can actually flex out and play some tackle for us. You can see him all over the place. He (provides) some nice flexibility for us that we feel really comfortable putting him at all of those positions.”
McCray will have to beat out Matt Hennessy and Matt Gono to get a start against the Saints if Carpenter can’t play.
“You want to get the best five on the field at all times,” Morris said. “So, if Carp doesn’t have the ability to play this week, it will be one of those guys getting a chance and opportunity to get out there. You never know, it depends on how the competition goes. It could be one or two guys.”
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
