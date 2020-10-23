Injury report: McKinley returned to practice

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s played just five snaps over the past four games, returned to practice on Friday.
He lined up with the first-team defense and worked next to Allen Bailey. He looked mobile on a stunt and then was fluid when he dropped into coverage.
“I think he’s really close,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said before practice.
Morris added that there were no thoughts of putting McKinley on injured reserve.
He played 43 snaps in the season opener against Seattle and 14 snaps against Dallas in the second game of the season before leaving with the groin injury. He did not play in losses to Chicago and Green Bay. He tried to play against Carolina, but left after five snaps.
He didn’t play last week against Minnesota.
It’s a big season for McKinley, who had his $10.3 million fifth-year option declined by the team. He was off to a good start with one sack, seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and seven quarterback hits.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com