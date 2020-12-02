Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley to be limited in practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and running back Todd Gurley (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday, interim coach Raheem Morris said.
Jones and Gurley did not play Sunday in the 43-6 win over the Raiders. The Falcons are hopeful that they’ll get both players back for Sunday’s rematch against the New Orleans Saints.
“We’ll get them out there on a limited basis today,” Morris said. “Both of those guys will be out that way. Hopefully, we’ll get them going. We’ll have to see where Julio goes. Obviously, we’ll take it day by day with Julio. ... We’ll get a chance to see those guys practice today and do what we can do.”
Morris also is expecting wide receiver Calvin Ridley to take his normal practice reps. He left the game Sunday with a foot injury, but returned.
Also, left guard James Carpenter (groin) will not practice and there will be an open competition for his starting left guard spot between Justin McCray, Matt Hennessy and Matt Gono.
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution