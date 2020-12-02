Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley to be limited in practice

Jones and Gurley did not play Sunday in the 43-6 win over the Raiders. The Falcons are hopeful that they’ll get both players back for Sunday’s rematch against the New Orleans Saints.

“We’ll get them out there on a limited basis today,” Morris said. “Both of those guys will be out that way. Hopefully, we’ll get them going. We’ll have to see where Julio goes. Obviously, we’ll take it day by day with Julio. ... We’ll get a chance to see those guys practice today and do what we can do.”