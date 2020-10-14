Injury report: Julio Jones did not practice

Jones (hamstring), who did not practice all last week, was declared questionable on Friday, but did not play against the Panthers. He has missed two games (Chicago and Carolina) .

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.