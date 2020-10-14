X

Injury report: Julio Jones did not practice

Julio Jones (11) is hit by Packers RB Darnell Savage (26) after a catch in the first half of Monday's Falcons-Packers game.

Credit: AP Photo/Tom Lynn

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (rest, not injury related) did not practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Jones (hamstring), who did not practice all last week, was declared questionable on Friday, but did not play against the Panthers. He has missed two games (Chicago and Carolina) .

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.

Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay on Monday. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.

Here’s the full report:

· Full Participation

o #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

· Limited Participation

o #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)

o #54 LB Foye Oluokun (knee)

o #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

o #81 TE Hayden Hurst (back)

o #83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)

o #97 DT Grady Jarrett (back)

o #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

· Did Not Participate

o #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

o #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

o #94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

