INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones aggravated left hamstring injury vs. Dallas

“In this game, there were still a lot of doubles that went to him and there were a lot of assists based on those doubles,” Quinn said. “Hayden (Hurst), Calvin (Ridley) and (Russell Gage) were certainly a part of that as (receivers).”

Quinn is hopeful that Jones can play.

“We’ll have a better understanding as we get further along,” Quinn said. “He’s such an explosive guy. We’ll always make the best decisions on his behalf.”

The Falcons may also be without defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow). They all started, but did not finish the Dallas game.

“No updates yet,” Quinn said. “As we go through the week, we’ll see different guys at different spots being able to do certain things. For all of them, one size doesn’t fit all in terms of where we are at.”

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) also are returning from injury.

“We are encouraged by Sheffield and Harris,” Quinn said. “They were making progress into last week. I’m looking forward to seeing Harris, especially. I think he’ll begin is preparation today.”

