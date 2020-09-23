INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones aggravated left hamstring injury vs. Dallas

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones aggravated his left hamstring injury Sunday in the 40-39 loss to Dallas, according to coach Dan Quinn.
“He definitely strained it in the game from where he felt on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from doing reps and going through it,” Quinn said Wednesday. Jones originally hurt the hamstring in one of the final scrimmages of training camp. He first appeared on the injury report the Friday before the season opener against Seattle.
Jones likely won’t practice much this week and likely will be a game-time decision before the Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We’ll take him all the way through this week,” Quinn said. “He’s a guy who really understands his body and knows how to work through, but in his defense, certainly he was ready to go battle for it all they way through.”
Jones caught two passes for 24 yards, his lowest out over the past 22 games. He was essentially a decoy for most of the game, which included him dropping a potential touchdown pass. He caught nine passes for 157 yards in the loss to Seattle.
“In this game, there were still a lot of doubles that went to him and there were a lot of assists based on those doubles,” Quinn said. “Hayden (Hurst), Calvin (Ridley) and (Russell Gage) were certainly a part of that as (receivers).”
Quinn is hopeful that Jones can play.
“We’ll have a better understanding as we get further along,” Quinn said. “He’s such an explosive guy. We’ll always make the best decisions on his behalf.”
The Falcons may also be without defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow). They all started, but did not finish the Dallas game.
“No updates yet,” Quinn said. “As we go through the week, we’ll see different guys at different spots being able to do certain things. For all of them, one size doesn’t fit all in terms of where we are at.”
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) also are returning from injury.
“We are encouraged by Sheffield and Harris,” Quinn said. “They were making progress into last week. I’m looking forward to seeing Harris, especially. I think he’ll begin is preparation today.”
