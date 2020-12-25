Falcons injury report: Jones, Mack, Dennard and Carpenter declared out

The Falcons declared center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game, clearing the path for rookie Matt Hennessy to make his first NFL start.
The Falcons (4-10) are set to play the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
In addition to Mack (concussion), wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), left guard James Carpenter (groin) and right cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) were declared out Friday.
Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said earlier in the week that if Mack couldn’t make it out of the NFL’s concussion protocol, then Hennessy would start against the Chiefs.
Hennessy, who was drafted in the third round out of Temple, played left guard earlier in the season. When Morris took over after the 0-5 start and Dan Quinn was fired Oct. 11, the Falcons went with Carpenter and then Justin McCray at that position.
That allowed Hennessy to concentrate on learning as much as he could from Mack.
“We feel very comfortable putting him out there,” Morris said.
Also, free safety Ricardo Allen, who’s in the final stages of the concussion protocol, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell (foot) were listed as questionable.
Jones hasn’t played since the second Saints game Dec. 6. The Falcons have been saying that they were hopeful he could play each week since, instead of declaring him out of the season, with the hopes of making the opposing team prepare for Jones.
The hamstring injury has troubled Jones all season. He’s played in nine games, including two in which he made it only to halftime.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution