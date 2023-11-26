Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Tight end Parker Hesse, a former starter, and wide receiver Chris Blair were promoted from the practice squad to the game day roster on Saturday. The Falcons (4-6) are set to host the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hesse, who was promoted for Game 1 against the Panthers, came off the practice squad injured reserve list on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury. Hesse, a solid blocker, has played in 26 games and made eight starts over the past three seasons.

With wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) declared out of Friday, the Falcons were down at the position. Blair, who Alcorn State, could make his NFL debut. He played for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in 2023.