Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Tight end Parker Hesse, a former starter, and wide receiver Chris Blair were promoted from the practice squad to the game day roster on Saturday. The Falcons (4-6) are set to host the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hesse, who was promoted for Game 1 against the Panthers, came off the practice squad injured reserve list on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury. Hesse, a solid blocker, has played in 26 games and made eight starts over the past three seasons.
With wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) declared out of Friday, the Falcons were down at the position. Blair, who Alcorn State, could make his NFL debut. He played for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in 2023.
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who had a back injury and missed some practice time, was cleared on Friday. Koo, who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with the injury, was not listed on the team’s final injury report Friday.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) was listed as questionable.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) are set to play after missing the last game against the Cardinals on Nov. 12.
Hollins played 14 of 69 offensive snaps (69%) before sustaining his injury against the Vikings on Nov. 5.
Alford has played in all nine games and made four starts. Rookie Clark Phillips replaced him against the Cardinals.
In addition to Hollins, the Falcons will have to declare their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.
The Saints declared cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) out on Friday. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) was listed as questionable.
Check back at 11:30 a.m. for full list of inactives
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author