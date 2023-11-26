Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Hesse, Blair promoted; Mack Hollins, Marshon Lattimore declared out

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 minute ago

Tight end Parker Hesse, a former starter, and wide receiver Chris Blair were promoted from the practice squad to the game day roster on Saturday. The Falcons (4-6) are set to host the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hesse, who was promoted for Game 1 against the Panthers, came off the practice squad injured reserve list on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury. Hesse, a solid blocker, has played in 26 games and made eight starts over the past three seasons.

With wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) declared out of Friday, the Falcons were down at the position. Blair, who Alcorn State, could make his NFL debut. He played for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in 2023.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who had a back injury and missed some practice time, was cleared on Friday. Koo, who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with the injury, was not listed on the team’s final injury report Friday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) was listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) are set to play after missing the last game against the Cardinals on Nov. 12.

Hollins played 14 of 69 offensive snaps (69%) before sustaining his injury against the Vikings on Nov. 5.

Alford has played in all nine games and made four starts. Rookie Clark Phillips replaced him against the Cardinals.

In addition to Hollins, the Falcons will have to declare their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Saints declared cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) out on Friday. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) was listed as questionable.

Check back at 11:30 a.m. for full list of inactives

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top