Inactives: Patriots at Falcons -- Cordarrelle Patterson out

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), who’s expected to miss a couple of weeks, and Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) were declared inactive by the Falcons on Thursday before their game against the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Patterson was seen on the field pregame stretching with a trainer, testing the ankle to see if he could play.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) and linebacker Daren Bates (groin) were declared out Wednesday and placed on injured reserve Thursday before the Falcons (4-5) faced the Patriots (6-4).

With offensive lineman Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons used a COVID-19 elevation to activate running back Qadree Ollison.

The remaining inactives are wide receiver Christian Blake, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, defensive tackle John Cominsky, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

The New England inactives are quarterback Jarett Stidham, running back J.J. Taylor, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Devin Asiasi.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
