Inactives: Falcons at Vikings -- Stephon Gilmore out

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) and safety Harrison Smith (22) break up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By
18 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Here are the inactives for today’s game between the Falcons and the Vikings:

Falcons inactives: running back Jase McClellan, cornerback Natrone Brooks, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and wide receiver Casey Washington.

Vikings inactives: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Brett Rypien (3rd QB), defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Walter Rouse and outside linebacker Pat Jones II.

