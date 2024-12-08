Inactives: Falcons at Vikings -- Stephon Gilmore out

MINNEAPOLIS -- Here are the inactives for today’s game between the Falcons and the Vikings:
Falcons inactives: running back Jase McClellan, cornerback Natrone Brooks, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and wide receiver Casey Washington.
Vikings inactives: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Brett Rypien (3rd QB), defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Walter Rouse and outside linebacker Pat Jones II.
