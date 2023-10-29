Inactives: Falcons at Titans

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, punter Bradley Pinion are active

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and punter Bradley Pinion will be active when the Falcons (4-3) play the Titans (2-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Falcons inactives: Quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third QB), punter Pat O’Donnel, cornerback Clark Phillips III, linebacker Tae Davis, offensive guard/center Jovaugh Gwyn, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive end Joe Gaziano.

The Titans inactives: Wide receiver Colton Dowell, quarterback Ryan, Tannehill, cornerback Roger McCreary, outside linebacker Caleb Murphy, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, tight end Josh Whyle and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.

