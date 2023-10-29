Inactives: Falcons at Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and punter Bradley Pinion will be active when the Falcons (4-3) play the Titans (2-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
The Falcons inactives: Quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third QB), punter Pat O’Donnel, cornerback Clark Phillips III, linebacker Tae Davis, offensive guard/center Jovaugh Gwyn, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive end Joe Gaziano.
The Titans inactives: Wide receiver Colton Dowell, quarterback Ryan, Tannehill, cornerback Roger McCreary, outside linebacker Caleb Murphy, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, tight end Josh Whyle and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.
The Joker —Cordarrelle Patterson arriving for #Falcons at #Titans at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/iAdp3kxgf8— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 29, 2023
#Falcons RB Bijan Robinson warming up. pic.twitter.com/hGcV5CCPPu— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 29, 2023
