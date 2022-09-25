ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

SEATTLE — Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is inactive after the Falcons promoted wide receiver Frank Darby to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

He was not on the injury report this week.

The Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, guard Elijah Wilkinson and defensive end Matt Dickerson were the other inactives.

The Seahawks promoted cornerback Xavier Crawford and linebacker Christian Jones from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Seahawks’ inactives are cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Sidney Jones IV, cornerback Justin Coleman, safety Joey Blount, wide receiver Dareke Young, guard Jake Curhan and defensive end Shelby Harris.

