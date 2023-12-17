Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

CHARLOTTE -- Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom, who suffered an ankle injury in the last game against the Bucs, was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers 90 minutes before kickoff.
Lindstrom returned to the action against the Bucs. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.
Also, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back injury), wide receiver Mack Hollins, tight end John Fitzpatrick, right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (left knee) and Logan Woodside, who will serve as the emergency quarterback.
The Falcons placed defensive tackle Kentavius Street on the injured reserve list as part of a series of roster moves Saturday. Street sustained a pectoral injury Sunday in the loss against the Bucs.
In the corresponding move, the Falcons activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured reserve list.
Kicker Younghoe Koo was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness.
The Falcons also promoted tight end Tucker Fisk and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Panthers inactivities: cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, outside linebacker Eku Leota, tackle David Sharpe, tight end Ian Thomas, wide receiver Mike Strachan and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
