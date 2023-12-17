Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

CHARLOTTE -- Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom, who suffered an ankle injury in the last game against the Bucs, was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers 90 minutes before kickoff.

Lindstrom returned to the action against the Bucs. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Also, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back injury), wide receiver Mack Hollins, tight end John Fitzpatrick, right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (left knee) and Logan Woodside, who will serve as the emergency quarterback.